PARIS, June 13 Captain Darijo Srna is expected to be available for Croatia's second Group D match against the Czech Republic on Friday after travelling back home for his father's funeral on Monday, assistant coach Ante Mise said.

"It is all comes down to how he feels but knowing Darijo, I am convinced he will be back and available to face the Czechs on Friday," Mise told a news conference at Croatia's Deauville training camp.

"A Croatian FA delegation, including coach Ante Cacic, accompanied Srna to attend the funeral and they will be back this evening, while Srna can return whenever he is ready. We had no time to talk about whether he will be back in time for the Czech game."

The 34-year-old right back learned shortly after Croatia's 1-0 win over Turkey in their Group D opener in Paris on Sunday that his father had died during the game.

Srna, who stood out at the Parc des Princes alongside Luka Modric, is Croatia's most capped player with 131 international appearances and has scored 22 goals for his country.

"His father was gravely ill for a while," Mise said. "Srna is a huge factor in the dressing room and we all know what his presence means to us." Mise said.

