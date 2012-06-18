GDANSK, June 18 Croatia bowed out of Euro 2012
because they "lacked that tiny bit of luck", coach Slaven Bilic
said after a 1-0 defeat by Spain on Monday condemned his side to
a group-stage exit.
The Croatians finished third in Group C on four points, with
Spain (seven) and Italy (five) reaching the quarter-finals.
A late goal from Jesus Navas secured victory for Spain
although the European and world champions were pushed all the
way by Croatia.
Midfielder Ivan Rakitic has the best chance of a tense and
tight game but his close-range header just before the hour was
brilliantly saved by Iker Casillas.
Rakitic told reporters he would now have "several sleepless
nights" because of the miss.
"We came here to go all the way and we failed because we
lacked that tiny bit of luck that makes all the difference,"
Bilic said.
"We knew we would have two or three chances and we had the
one with Rakitic and when you get a chance like that you have to
take it."
Bilic said Croatia should have been awarded two penalties
but Spain enjoyed "permanent help from the referee in those
little details".
Croatia would now, Bilic said, head home "with our heads
held high".
"This was a really difficult group and we are proud of what
we did," he said.
"We can go back home with our heads held high. To play
against Spain is really tough. They are such a tactical team."
Despite being tough opponents, Bilic said he believed Spain
could struggle to retain their title.
"I don't see them as the really big favourites," he said.
"There are quite a few teams that maybe have more pace and are
hungry to win and maybe more aggressive on the pitch than
Spain."
Bilic now heads off for a new challenge after agreeing to
take charge of Russian Premier League club Lokomotiv Moscow.
"I didn't expect this would be my last match," he lamented.
"I was sure we would go through because we are a good team.
My players are just phenomenal.
"I am not going to make a big speech, it's not my style."
(Writing by Justin Palmer; Editing by Ed Osmond)