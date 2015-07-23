(Adds Croatia reaction)

ZAGREB, July 23 Croatia have been deducted one point, ordered to play two matches behind closed doors and fined by UEFA after a swastika was imprinted on the pitch before last month's Euro 2016 qualifier against Italy.

The swastika became visible during the match after a chemical agent was put on the grass at Split's Poljud stadium days before the June 12 game.

"The UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body today decided to impose a deduction of one point on the Croatian Football Federation (HNS)," European soccer's governing body said in a statement, adding that the punishment was for "racist behaviour".

"The HNS has also been ordered to play its next two home matches in UEFA competition behind closed doors and not to play any of its remaining qualifying games at the Stadion Poljud in Split."

The HNS were also fined 100,000 euros ($109,680.00).

Pending an appeal, the punishment means Croatia stay top of Group H with 13 points from six games, one more than second-placed Italy.

"This is the verdict we had hoped for although we feared (that we might be expelled from qualifying)," (HNS) vice-president Ante Kulusic told local media.

"We got let off the hook today but if anything like this happens again, no one will able to save us.

"The UEFA decision shows that these individuals who tried to destroy Croatia with their henious act have failed. Croatia will qualify for Euro 2016 while these hooligans must look at their lives."

Croatia were already playing the Italy match behind closed doors after being handed a one-match ban for racist chants by their fans in a 5-1 home win over Norway in Zagreb in March.

That followed incidents during a 1-1 draw against Italy in Milan last November when flares were hurled on to the pitch.

($1 = 0.9117 euros) (Reporting by Zoran Milosavljevic; editing by Justin Palmer)