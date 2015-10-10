ZAGREB Oct 10 Croatia thrashed hapless Bulgaria 3-0 in their Euro 2016 qualifier played behind closed doors at the Maksimir stadium on Saturday to remain in the hunt for the second automatic qualifying spot in Group H.

Fans were not allowed into the ground in Zagreb after Croatia were handed a crowd ban by European soccer's governing body UEFA for a racist incident in their 1-1 home draw against Italy in June. Croatia also had a point deducted.

Saturday's result left Croatia, who have claimed at least a playoff spot, third with 17 points from nine games, two behind Norway, who beat Malta 2-0, and four adrift of leaders Italy, who booked a place at the finals with a 3-1 win in Azerbaijan.

Croatia, who have only once failed to reach the European Championship since independence in 1991, visit Malta in their final qualifier while Norway travel to Italy on Tuesday.

The third-placed finishers will still have a chance to make it through to the finals via a two-legged playoff. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Ken Ferris)