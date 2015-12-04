Dec 4 Croatia factbox before the draw for the Euro 2016 finals in Paris on Dec. 12:

Seeding Pot for the draw:

Pot Two

How They Qualified:

Croatia finished second in Group H with 20 points from their 10 matches, four behind winners Italy and one ahead of third-placed Norway. Croatia's campaign was marred by two racist incidents, one of which forced UEFA to deduct a point from their tally.

Croatia then squeezed through with a 1-0 win in Malta in their final game after Norway conceded two late goals in a 2-1 defeat at the already qualified Italians.

Coach Ante Cacic:

Cacic, 62, took over in the campaign's home straight in September after Niko Kovac was sacked in the wake of a 2-0 defeat in Norway which followed a 0-0 draw in Azerbaijan.

Cacic has coached a myriad of Croatian clubs and won the domestic double with Dinamo Zagreb in 2012.

Croatia's prospects:

They have a well-balanced squad going into these finals with Luka Modric of Real Madrid and Ivan Rakitic of Barcelona putting aside their intense Spanish club rivalry to lead their country's challenge.

With the new 24-team format in place, getting through to the last 16 looks well within Croatia's capabilities.

Previous tournaments:

Croatia have reached the finals four times as an independent nation. Their best performances came in reaching the quarter-finals in 1996 and again in 2008 when they lost an epic clash to Turkey in Vienna. They took the lead with a minute left in extra time, only to concede an equaliser with the last kick of the game before Turkey won on penalties.

1996 quarter-finals; 2004 group stage; 2008 quarter-finals, 2012 group stage;

William Hill odds to win Euro 2016:

25/1 (eighth favourites) (Compiled by Zoran Milosavljevic in Belgrade, editing by Mark Meadows)