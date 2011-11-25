ZAGREB, Nov 25 Factbox on Euro 2012 finalists Croatia ahead of the draw for the finals in Kiev on Dec. 2:

Qualified: Finished as runners-up in Group F to qualify for the playoffs in which they beat Turkey 3-0 on aggregate to reach the finals:

P W D L F A PTS Greece 10 7 3 0 14 5 24 Croatia 10 7 1 2 18 7 22 Israel 10 5 1 4 13 11 16 Latvia 10 3 2 5 9 12 11 Georgia 10 2 4 4 7 9 10 Malta 10 0 1 9 4 21 1 Results 2010 Sept 3 Latvia A Won 3-0 (Petric, Olic, Srna) Sept 7 Greece H Drew 0-0 Oct 9 Israel A Won 2-1 (Kranjcar 2) Nov 17 Malta H Won 3-0 (Kranjcar 2, Kalinic) 2011 March 26 Georgia A Lost 0-1 June 3 Georgia H Won 2-1 (Mandzukic, Kalinic) Sept 2 Malta A Won 3-1 (Vukojevic, Badelj,

Lovren) Sept 6 Israel H Won 3-1 (Modric, Eduardo 2) Oct 7 Greece A Lost 0-2 Oct 11 Latvia H Won 2-0 (Edurado, Mandzukic) Playoff Nov 11 Turkey A Won 3-0 (Olic, Mandzukic,

Corluka) Nov 15 Turkey H Drew 0-0 Leading scorer in qualifiers (including playoff): Niko Kranjcar (4 goals) Previous European Championship Record: Appearances (3): 1996, 2004, 2008. European Championship Honours: Quarter-finalists: 1996, 2008. FIFA World Ranking (Nov 2011): 8th Draw for 2012: Allocated in Pot 3 with Greece, Portugal and Sweden

Pot 1: Spain, Netherlands, Ukraine, Poland Pot 2: Germany, Italy, England, Russia Pot 3: Croatia, Greece, Portugal, Sweden Pot 4: Denmark, France, Czech Republic, Ireland Coach: Slaven Bilic Captain: Darijo Srna Prospects: Croatia failed to reach last year's World Cup finals and endured a patchy Euro 2012 qualifying campaign, a 2-0 defeat by Greece in the penultimate group match effectively condemning them to the playoffs.

There Croatia showed glimpses of their past form, beating Turkey 3-0 on aggregate to gain sweet revenge for a dramatic defeat on penalties by the same opponents in the Euro 2008 quarter-finals.

The squad includes the bulk of players from that team, with fresh blood personified by robust striker Mario Mandzukic, livewire forward Ivan Perisic and versatile defender Domagoj Vida.

