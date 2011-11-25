ZAGREB, Nov 25 Factbox on Euro 2012
finalists Croatia ahead of the draw for the finals in Kiev on
Dec. 2:
Qualified: Finished as runners-up in Group F to qualify for
the playoffs in which they beat Turkey 3-0 on aggregate to reach
the finals:
P W D L F A PTS
Greece 10 7 3 0 14 5 24
Croatia 10 7 1 2 18 7 22
Israel 10 5 1 4 13 11 16
Latvia 10 3 2 5 9 12 11
Georgia 10 2 4 4 7 9 10
Malta 10 0 1 9 4 21 1
Results
2010
Sept 3 Latvia A Won 3-0 (Petric, Olic, Srna)
Sept 7 Greece H Drew 0-0
Oct 9 Israel A Won 2-1 (Kranjcar 2)
Nov 17 Malta H Won 3-0 (Kranjcar 2, Kalinic)
2011
March 26 Georgia A Lost 0-1
June 3 Georgia H Won 2-1 (Mandzukic,
Kalinic)
Sept 2 Malta A Won 3-1 (Vukojevic, Badelj,
Lovren)
Sept 6 Israel H Won 3-1 (Modric, Eduardo 2)
Oct 7 Greece A Lost 0-2
Oct 11 Latvia H Won 2-0 (Edurado, Mandzukic)
Playoff
Nov 11 Turkey A Won 3-0 (Olic, Mandzukic,
Corluka)
Nov 15 Turkey H Drew 0-0
Leading scorer in qualifiers (including playoff): Niko Kranjcar
(4 goals)
Previous European Championship Record:
Appearances (3): 1996, 2004, 2008.
European Championship Honours: Quarter-finalists: 1996, 2008.
FIFA World Ranking (Nov 2011): 8th
Draw for 2012:
Allocated in Pot 3 with Greece, Portugal and Sweden
Pot 1: Spain, Netherlands, Ukraine, Poland
Pot 2: Germany, Italy, England, Russia
Pot 3: Croatia, Greece, Portugal, Sweden
Pot 4: Denmark, France, Czech Republic, Ireland
Coach: Slaven Bilic
Captain: Darijo Srna
Prospects: Croatia failed to reach last year's World Cup finals
and endured a patchy Euro 2012 qualifying campaign, a 2-0
defeat by Greece in the penultimate group match effectively
condemning them to the playoffs.
There Croatia showed glimpses of their past form, beating
Turkey 3-0 on aggregate to gain sweet revenge for a dramatic
defeat on penalties by the same opponents in the Euro 2008
quarter-finals.
The squad includes the bulk of players from that team, with
fresh blood personified by robust striker Mario Mandzukic,
livewire forward Ivan Perisic and versatile defender Domagoj
Vida.
(Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Ed Osmond)