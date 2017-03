BERNE, April 8 Croatia have been ordered to play their next home match in the Euro 2016 qualifiers behind closed doors because of racist behaviour by their fans, UEFA said on Wednesday.

UEFA's disciplinary panel said the trouble happened during the game against Norway on March 28 in Zagreb when supporters also threw objects.

The Croatia federation was also fined 50,000 euros ($53,920).

Croatia's next home match in Group H is against Italy on June 12.

($1 = 0.9273 euros) (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; editing by Toby Davis)