BERNE, April 8 Croatia will play their Euro 2016 qualifier at home to Italy behind closed doors after their fans caused more trouble during the 5-1 win over Norway, UEFA said on Wednesday.

UEFA's disciplinary panel lost patience with Croatia following racist behaviour and the "setting off/throwing of missiles and fireworks" by their fans during the Group H match at Zagreb's Maksimir stadium on March 28.

UEFA, which did not give any further details, also fined the Croatia federation 50,000 euros ($53,925) .

The match was played in a partially closed stadium following trouble at Croatia's 1-1 draw in Italy in November in another group game.

The Croatian federation was ordered to close a section comprising 8,000 seats after their fans twice caused the match at Milan's San Siro stadium to be interrupted by throwing flares on to the pitch.

Television pictures also showed Croatia fans clashing with riot police who went into their section of the ground to try to quell the trouble.

UEFA president Michel Platini said last month that European football risked a return to what he described as the "dark days" of the 1980s because of escalating racism and violence in stadiums. ($1 = 0.9272 euros) (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; editing by Ed Osmond)