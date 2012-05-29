ZAGREB May 29 Croatia manager Slaven Bilic has
dropped injured defender Dejan Lovren and left out three others
in naming a 23-man squad on Tuesday for the European
Championship in Poland and Ukraine.
Lovren has not recovered in time after sustaining a foot
injury playing for Olympique Lyon in the French Cup final last
month.
Defender Sime Vrsaljko from Dinamo Zagreb, Dnipro forward
Nikola Kalinic and Hajduk Split goalkeeper Goran Blazevic were
the unlucky trio to be omitted.
Croatia play their last Euro 2012 warm-up away against
Norway on Saturday.
Croatia have been drawn in Group C and open their campaign
against Ireland on June 10. They face Italy on June 14 and Spain
on June 18.
Squad:
Goalkeepers: Stipe Pletikosa (FC Rostov), Danijel Subasic
(AS Monaco), Ivan Kelava (Dinamo Zagreb)
Defenders: Vedran Corluka (Tottenham), Josip Simunic (Dinamo
Zagreb), Ivan Strinic (Dnipro), Gordon Schildenfeld (Eintracht
Frankfurt), Domagoj Vida (Dinamo Zagreb), Jurica Buljat (Maccabi
Haifa)
Midfielders: Danijel Pranjic (Bayern Munich), Darijo Srna
(Shakhtar Donetsk), Ognjen Vukojevic (Dynamo Kiev), Ivan Rakitic
(Sevilla), Tomislav Dujmovic (Zaragoza), Luka Modric
(Tottenham), Milan Badelj (Dinamo Zagreb), Niko Kranjcar
(Tottenham), Ivan Perisic (Borussia Dortmund), Ivo Ilicevic
(Hamburg SV).
Forwards: Mario Mandzukic (Wolfsburg), Eduardo Da Silva
(Shakhtar Donetsk), Nikica Jelavic (Everton), Ivica Olic (Bayern
Munich)
(Reporting by Igor Ilic, editing by Justin Palmer)