ZAGREB May 29 Croatia manager Slaven Bilic has dropped injured defender Dejan Lovren and left out three others in naming a 23-man squad on Tuesday for the European Championship in Poland and Ukraine.

Lovren has not recovered in time after sustaining a foot injury playing for Olympique Lyon in the French Cup final last month.

Defender Sime Vrsaljko from Dinamo Zagreb, Dnipro forward Nikola Kalinic and Hajduk Split goalkeeper Goran Blazevic were the unlucky trio to be omitted.

Croatia play their last Euro 2012 warm-up away against Norway on Saturday.

Croatia have been drawn in Group C and open their campaign against Ireland on June 10. They face Italy on June 14 and Spain on June 18.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Stipe Pletikosa (FC Rostov), Danijel Subasic (AS Monaco), Ivan Kelava (Dinamo Zagreb)

Defenders: Vedran Corluka (Tottenham), Josip Simunic (Dinamo Zagreb), Ivan Strinic (Dnipro), Gordon Schildenfeld (Eintracht Frankfurt), Domagoj Vida (Dinamo Zagreb), Jurica Buljat (Maccabi Haifa)

Midfielders: Danijel Pranjic (Bayern Munich), Darijo Srna (Shakhtar Donetsk), Ognjen Vukojevic (Dynamo Kiev), Ivan Rakitic (Sevilla), Tomislav Dujmovic (Zaragoza), Luka Modric (Tottenham), Milan Badelj (Dinamo Zagreb), Niko Kranjcar (Tottenham), Ivan Perisic (Borussia Dortmund), Ivo Ilicevic (Hamburg SV).

Forwards: Mario Mandzukic (Wolfsburg), Eduardo Da Silva (Shakhtar Donetsk), Nikica Jelavic (Everton), Ivica Olic (Bayern Munich) (Reporting by Igor Ilic, editing by Justin Palmer)