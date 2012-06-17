By Martyn Herman
| GDANSK, June 17
GDANSK, June 17 After thrashing an accommodating
Ireland side 4-0, holders Spain may find Croatia a tougher nut
to crack when they meet in Gdansk on Monday in a game that will
decide who tops Euro 2012 Group C.
A 2-2 draw would put both sides into the quarter-finals even
if third-placed Italy beat Ireland and a defeat would probably
mean an early flight home.
Spain played sparkling football against Ireland when the
recalled Fernando Torres scored twice but the world champions
are wary of a dangerous Croatia side who are unlikely to stand
around watching Iberian artistry.
In midfield playmaker Luka Modric, heavily linked with a
move to Manchester United, and the tournament's joint top scorer
with three goals Mario Mandzukic, Croatia have the quality in
key areas to cause problems for Spain.
"We watched the two matches they played here and they fully
deserve the four points they have," Spain defender Raul Albiol
said on Saturday. "Croatia have always had talented players and
they are going to make it very tough for us."
Only needing to avoid defeat to reach the last eight, Spain
coach Vicente del Bosque will be toying with the decision about
whether to retain Torres or revert to the strikerless line-up he
put out in the 1-1 opening draw with Italy.
SUIT BOTH
One thing is for sure, according to Albiol, neither side
will be worrying about the maths of the group or play for the
2-2 draw that would suit both.
"Of course 2-2 is one of the possible results in football
but what is clear is that we will we go out to win," he said.
"There is not going to be any pact and each team will go out
there focused on victory so they have their fate in their own
hands. There has been a lot of talk (about a pact) but Spain has
always gone out there to win and that's what we will do.
"We want the seven points that will win us the group. The
team will prepare for the game in the same way as the previous
matches conscious of how important it is."
Croatia, who have never played Spain in a competitive game
and are unbeaten in open play in their last six European
Championship matches, are an intrepid side.
They lost to Turkey on penalties at Euro 2008 and they will
be bristling with intent against a Spain side unbeaten in 16
competitive matches.
"They are a grand team, but we have no fear of them," said
Mandzukic, who scored the equaliser in a 1-1 draw with Italy and
two goals against Ireland. "We're ready to leave our hearts on
the pitch, but we will need a little luck, too."
One lucky omen for Croatia is that when they played the
holders at the 1996 European Championship they effectively
knocked them out with a 3-0 win over Denmark inspired by Davor
Suker and his infamous chip over goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel.
The dilemma Croatia, who also have four points, face is that
they must go for a win because a 0-0 draw would not be enough if
Italy beat Ireland.
The very complicated scenario also means that a 1-1 draw
might not be enough for Croatia if Italy beat Ireland by a
two-goal margin other than 2-0.
Faced with the harsh prospect of going out with an unbeaten
record, Bilic will implore his players to be bold.
"I hope luck will be on our side too, though our players
also need to play the match of their lives," he said.
(Editing by Ed Osmond)