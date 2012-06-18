By Iain Rogers
| GDANSK, June 18
GDANSK, June 18 Substitute Jesus Navas tapped
home two minutes from time to snatch a 1-0 victory over Croatia
and send holders Spain through to the last eight of Euro 2012 as
Group C winners.
Croatia, who battled hard against the world and European
champions, went out as Italy finished second thanks to a 2-0 win
over Ireland. Spain will now face the runners-up in a Group D
featuring France, England, Ukraine and eliminated Sweden.
Spain topped the group on seven points, with Italy on five
and Croatia on four, while Ireland finished with zero.
Spain's late winner was tough on Croatia and they probably
had the best chance of the game before Spain's goal when Iker
Casillas brilliantly blocked Ivan Rakitic's close-range header
in the 59th minute.
However, as the game opened up in the latter stages, Spain
substitute Cesc Fabregas and fellow midfielder Andres Iniesta
were able to carve open the Croatian defence and Iniesta squared
the ball for Navas to slid home into an empty net.
On a warm and breezy night at Gdansk's amber-coloured PGE
Arena, Spain quickly seized control of possession in the first
competitive meeting between the two sides.
CROATIA COUNTER
The Croats, with in-form Mario Mandzukic operating as a lone
target man up front, looked to catch Spain on the break but had
to wait until the 25th minute for their first goal attempt.
Playing in unfamiliar light-blue shirts, Spain struggled to
create any clear chances and centre backs Sergio Ramos and
Gerard Pique had probably their best two efforts of the first
half with long-range strikes.
Spain coach Vicente del Bosque fielded an unchanged side
from last week's 4-0 drubbing of Ireland, with Fernando Torres
leading the line and Iniesta and David Silva operating on either
flank.
Torres had a quiet game and was replaced by Fabregas, who
operated as a roving forward in Spain's 1-1 draw with Italy and
had netted the equaliser.
Del Bosque's Croatian counterpart Slaven Bilic, who is
joining Lokomotiv Moscow after the finals, switched to a more
defensive formation, with in-form striker Mario Mandzukic ahead
of an offensive midfield trio led by playmaker Luka Modric.
It was Modric who conjured a superb pass with the outside of
his foot to create the chance for Rakitic but he was otherwise
well shackled by the Spanish midfield and defence.
(Editing by Ken Ferris)