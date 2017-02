GDANSK, June 18 A determined Croatia frustrated Spain in the first half of their final Group C clash at Euro 2012 on Monday, reaching the interval locked at 0-0 on a warm night.

The Spanish, again enjoying lots of possession, struggled to open up a resolute Croatia side who offered only an occasional threat at the other end where the biggest flashpoint was a flare thrown by their supporters in the early minutes.

Midfielder Andres Iniesta had Spain's first chance, trying to flick a David Silva pass past goalkeeper Stipe Pletikosa.

Spain striker Fernando Torres also forced a save from Pletikosa while Sergio Ramos and Gerard Pique tried their luck from range but to no avail. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Ken Ferris)