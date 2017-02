WARSAW, June 19 The Croatian Football Federation was fined 80,000 euros ($100,600) by UEFA on Tuesday for racist chants and other improper conduct by the national team's fans at the Euro 2012 Group C match against Italy in Poznan last Thursday.

"The Croatian Football Federation (HNS) has been fined 80,000 euros for the setting-off and throwing of fireworks, and the improper conduct of supporters (racist chants, racist symbols) at the UEFA Euro 2012 Group C match against Italy in Poznan on Thursday 14 June," European soccer's governing body said in a statement.

($1 = 0.7949 euros) (Reporting by Justin Palmer, editing by Ed Osmond)