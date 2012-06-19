(Adds Croatia/FARE reaction)
By Justin Palmer
WARSAW, June 19 The Croatian Football Federation
was fined 80,000 euros ($100,600) by UEFA on Tuesday for racist
chants directed at Italy striker Mario Balotelli by their fans
at the Euro 2012 Group C match in Poznan last Thursday.
"The Croatian Football Federation (HNS) has been fined
80,000 euros for the setting-off and throwing of fireworks, and
the improper conduct of supporters (racist chants, racist
symbols) at the UEFA Euro 2012 Group C match against Italy,"
European soccer's governing body said in a statement.
UEFA said an appeal can be lodged by Croatia, who were
eliminated from the tournament after defeat in their final group
game by Spain on Monday, within three days of the dispatch of
the reasoned decision.
"It is certainly a drastic fine for us. Unfortunately, the
behaviour of a tiny group of people immensely tarnishes our
reputation and inflicts a huge financial damage," the
secretary-general of the Croatian Soccer Federation (HNS),
Zorislav Srebric, told Reuters.
"It is difficult to deal with such individuals and we would
need stronger preventive measures and a help from our supporters
in isolating them."
The Croatian federation was fined 25,000 euros by UEFA last
week for spectator incidents, including the setting off of
fireworks and a pitch invasion, in the match against Ireland in
Poznan.
The Football Against Racism in Europe (FARE) network, which
works closely with UEFA and has observers at each Euro 2012
game, said that between 300 and 500 Croatian fans were involved
in racially abusing Italy's Balotelli.
The financial penalty imposed on Tuesday is 20,000 euros
less than the punishment handed out to Denmark striker Nicklas
Bendtner for revealing the logo of a betting company on his
underpants while celebrating a goal at Euro 2012.
"I think 80,000 is a significant fine but I can see the
public concern that exists when it is compared to the fine
imposed on Nicklas Bendtner," FARE chief executive Piara Powar
told Reuters.
Croatia have previously been fined twice in the last four
years for the racist behaviour of their fans.
UEFA fined them 20,000 Swiss francs ($20,800) a few weeks
after Euro 2008 for racist banners and behaviour during the
match against Turkey.
World ruling body FIFA fined the Croatian FA 30,000 Swiss
francs a few months later after their fans abused England
forward Emile Heskey during a World Cup qualifier in Zagreb.
UEFA president Michel Platini expressed his anger with
Croatia on Monday, saying he had spoken of his concerns about
supporter behaviour with the Balkan country's President and
Prime Minister a year ago.
"I don't manage people but the people who have come to the
stadiums (in this tournament), they were very nice, except some
Croatians," Platini told reporters.
The issue of racism dominated the build-up to Euro 2012,
co-hosted by Poland and Ukraine and the biggest sporting event
in eastern Europe since the end of communism.
(Reporting by Justin Palmer, additional reporting by Igor Ilic
in Zagreb, editing by Ed Osmond)