SPLIT, Croatia June 12 Croatia and Italy stayed on course to reach Euro 2016 after a pulsating 1-1 draw in their Group H qualifier played behind closed doors at the Poljud stadium on Friday.

Fans were not allowed into the ground after the Croatians were handed a one-match crowd ban for repeated offences by their supporters earlier in the campaign.

Croatia fans shouted racist chants during a 5-1 home win over Norway in March which followed incidents in last November's 1-1 draw with Italy in Milan, when they twice halted play by hurling flares on to the pitch.

The result of Friday's entertaining clash left Croatia top with 14 points from six games, two more than Italy who stretched their unbeaten run in European Championship and World Cup qualifying to 46 games.

Towering striker Mario Mandzukic gave Croatia a controversial 11th-minute lead before Antonio Candreva equalised with a cheeky penalty in the 36th.

Mandzukic, who missed an early spot-kick, scored seconds after Italy's Stephan El Shaarawy had an effort disallowed for offside.

With the replay suggesting the forward had scored a good goal and the visitors arguing with the linesman, Croatia launched a swift break and Mandzukic stroked in a perfect low cross by Ivan Rakitic.

Mandzukic then gave away a penalty when he handled a teasing Andrea Pirlo cross and Candreva clipped the ball down the middle as he wrongfooted Croatia keeper Danijel Subasic.

Both sides missed plenty of chances in either half in a high-tempo encounter as instructions from both benches echoed in an eerily empty stadium.

Croatia had captain Darijo Srna sent off in stoppage time after a second booking for a foul. (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic in Belgrade; Editng by Ken Ferris)