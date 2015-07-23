Soccer-Toulouse player held for questioning over alleged shooting
TOULOUSE, France, March 30 Toulouse forward Odsonne Edouard has been detained for questioning over an alleged shooting, French prosecutors said on Thursday.
ZAGREB, July 23 Croatia have been deducted one Euro 2016 qualifying point, ordered to play two matches behind closed doors and fined after a swastika was imprinted on the pitch before their qualifier against Italy in Split last month.
"The Croatian Football Federation has received a point deduction for the European Qualifiers and has been ordered to play two matches behind closed doors," European soccer's governing body UEFA said in a statement on Thursday. (Reporting by Zoran Milosavljevic; editing by Justin Palmer)
TOULOUSE, France, March 30 Toulouse forward Odsonne Edouard has been detained for questioning over an alleged shooting, French prosecutors said on Thursday.
March 30 Barcelona will have to prove they are not dependant on Lionel Messi when the champions visit Granada on Sunday without their suspended Argentine talisman as they seek to keep La Liga leaders Real Madrid in their sights.