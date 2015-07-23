ZAGREB, July 23 Croatia have been deducted one Euro 2016 qualifying point, ordered to play two matches behind closed doors and fined after a swastika was imprinted on the pitch before their qualifier against Italy in Split last month.

"The Croatian Football Federation has received a point deduction for the European Qualifiers and has been ordered to play two matches behind closed doors," European soccer's governing body UEFA said in a statement on Thursday. (Reporting by Zoran Milosavljevic; editing by Justin Palmer)