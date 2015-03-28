ZAGREB, March 28 Croatia edged closer to the Euro 2016 finals after an impressive 5-1 home win over Norway on Saturday stretched their unbeaten home record in European Championship qualifiers to 29 matches.

Marcelo Brozovic fired the hosts ahead in the first half while Ivan Perisic, Ivica Olic, Gordon Schildenfeld and Danijel Pranjic scored after the break, with Alexander Tettey netting a consolation for the visitors.

The result left the Croatians top of Group H with 13 points from five games, three more than second-placed Italy who were playing Bulgaria in Sofia later on Saturday.

Croatia had central defender Vedran Corluka sent off in the closing stages for hauling down Tarek Elyounoussi when the Norway striker, who missed a penalty several minutes earlier, was through on goal. (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic in Belgrade; Editing by Ken Ferris)