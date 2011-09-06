ZAGREB, Sept 6 Former Arsenal striker Eduardo
hit two goals as Croatia came back from 1-0 down to defeat
Israel 3-1 in Euro 2012 Group F qualifying on Tuesday.
Israel opened the scoring through Tomer Hemed after he
capitalised on a pass from Yossi Benayoun a minute before
halftime.
Croatia coach Slaven Bilic threw caution to the wind at
halftime, bringing on Eduardo and midfielder Tomislav Dujmovic.
Luka Modric equalised for the home team with a cracking
long-range shot in the 47th minute and Israel were reduced to 10
men four minutes later when defender Tal Ben Haim was sent off
for a vicious tackle on Eduardo.
Substitute Eduardo made it 2-1 after pouncing on a superb
pass from Modric in the 55th minute and he sealed victory two
minutes later by heading in a cross from captain Darijo Srna.
"We showed character and quality," Srna said.
High-flying Croatia now have 19 points from eight games
while Israel have 13 points from nine matches.
