ZAGREB, Sept 6 Former Arsenal striker Eduardo hit two goals as Croatia came back from 1-0 down to defeat Israel 3-1 in Euro 2012 Group F qualifying on Tuesday.

Israel opened the scoring through Tomer Hemed after he capitalised on a pass from Yossi Benayoun a minute before halftime.

Croatia coach Slaven Bilic threw caution to the wind at halftime, bringing on Eduardo and midfielder Tomislav Dujmovic.

Luka Modric equalised for the home team with a cracking long-range shot in the 47th minute and Israel were reduced to 10 men four minutes later when defender Tal Ben Haim was sent off for a vicious tackle on Eduardo.

Substitute Eduardo made it 2-1 after pouncing on a superb pass from Modric in the 55th minute and he sealed victory two minutes later by heading in a cross from captain Darijo Srna.

"We showed character and quality," Srna said.

High-flying Croatia now have 19 points from eight games while Israel have 13 points from nine matches.