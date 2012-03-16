By Zoran Milosavljevic
| BELGRADE, March 16
BELGRADE, March 16 Croatia fear for the fitness
of their English Premier League players during the season's
hectic climax and hope it will not affect their European
Championship campaign this time.
Croatia made a great start to Euro 2008 but went out in the
last eight to Turkey having sorely missed ex-Arsenal striker
Eduardo after the striker suffered an horrific shin and ankle
fracture in a Premier League match against Birmingham City.
Croatia fancy their chances of getting out of a Euro 2012
group containing holders Spain, Italy and Ireland this June but
are eager for players such as Tottenham Hotspur's Luka Modric
and Niko Kranjcar to stay fit as Spurs chase third place and FA
Cup glory.
"Like other nations whose key players perform in Europe's
top leagues, we are always wary of injuries," Croatia FA
president Vlatko Markovic told Reuters in an interview.
"Those playing in the Premier League are especially
vulnerable because sliding tackles are part of the football
culture in England from the grassroots level and they increase
the ever-present danger of fractures.
"We've had to deal with several heavy injuries to our
players plying their trade in England down the years and it is
imperative that everyone is fit at the end of the club season."
Although Croatia had a slightly easier group four years ago
when they stormed into the last eight with wins over co-hosts
Austria, Germany and Poland, Markovic was confident they could
emulate, if not surpass, that success this time.
"World and European champions Spain are the odds-on
favourites in the whole tournament and not just our group, but
we can at least stand our ground against anyone else in Euro
2012," said Markovic, whose side will play their Group C matches
in Poland rather than co-hosts Ukraine.
"We are quite capable of beating Ireland and there is no
reason why we shouldn't keep our unbeaten record against Italy
although both teams are very good and will certainly aim for the
knockout stage of the competition.
"However, we have been in the top 10 of the world rankings
in the past 15 years or so and that record says a lot about our
quality and consistency."
BITTERSWEET WIN
The Croatians have three wins and two draws against the
Italians in either friendly or competitive matches.
Their last competitive win against Italy was in the 2002
World Cup group stage and it was a bittersweet one as the
Italians went on to reach the knockout stage while Croatia were
eliminated after defeats by Mexico and Ecuador.
Attending a ceremony in Belgrade's suburb of Stara Pazova
where the Serbian Football Association organised a reception for
UEFA President Michel Platini, Markovic also predicted that both
Croatia and Serbia would reach the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.
The two nations, which emerged from the former Yugoslavia's
bloody break-up, are in the same qualifying group, alongside
Belgium, Scotland, Macedonia and Wales.
"Both teams are outstanding and without a doubt the top
contenders in our qualifying group, with all due respect to
their rivals," Markovic said.
"I am convinced Croatia and Serbia are capable of qualifying
for the World Cup in Brazil because in my opinion they are the
best two teams not just in the former Yugoslavia but also in
southeastern Europe."
(Editing by Mark Meadows)