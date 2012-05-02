May 2 Croatian hopes of success at Euro 2012
will depend largely on the form of their most influential, and
creative, player midfielder Luka Modric.
The Tottenham Hotspur playmaker, who pulls all the strings
in Croatia's attacking play, needs to regain his best form after
a sluggish couple of months for his club, if they are to emerge
successfully from a group that includes holders Spain, Italy and
Ireland.
Modric, as skilful as he is slight, has flourished since he
moved to White Hart Lane from Croatian champions Dinamo Zagreb
in 2008 and is a transfer target of richer rival clubs in the
Premier League and Europe.
The Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy rebuffed a series of ever
higher offers from Chelsea last year and his determination to
keep Modric at White Hart Lane boosted manager Harry Redknapp
and his team who had an outstanding first half of the season
before their form dipped.
The dynamic Modric, 26, has been equally indispensable to
Crotia since making his debut, at 20, in a friendly against
Argentina.
He broke into the first team immediately and demonstrated
his talent and promise in the 2006 World Cup finals where
Croatia narrowly missed claiming a place in the round of 16.
"He is a wonderful player," Redknapp said recently, "and has
that gift of creating space out of nothing. He is also a superb
example to other players, never a moment's trouble.
"I have been so blessed working with him, and the other
Croatians Niko Kranjcar and Vedran Corluka at this club. They
are outstanding players and people."
Having won three successive league titles and two cups with
Dinamo, Modric shone at Euro 2008 where Croatia reached the
quarter-finals only to be eliminated in dramatic fashion.
They took the lead against Turkey in the 119th minute, but
conceded an equaliser with the last kick of extra time and then
lost the penalty shootout.
Modric was the first of three Croatians who missed.
This morale-crushing defeat did not affect Modric's
confidence and he continued playing at a high level for Croatia
and new club Tottenham.
His energetic running, vision and ability to deliver
defence-splitting passes, as well as shoot from long range with
both feet, made him one of the most sought-after players in the
world with Manchester United and Chelsea keen to recruit him.
While Modric is essential in Croatia's preferred 4-4-2
formation, several other players may make an impact, led by
Modric's Tottenham team-mate Kranjcar, Croatia's top scorer in
the qualifiers with four goals.
Although injuries have restricted his appearances this
season, Kranjcar, 27, has remained influential as he has been
since breaking through in 2004.
Often used in a deep-lying role, Kranjcar has good close
control and is effective on either flank, as well as behind a
lone striker, thanks to his excellent crossing and dead-ball
skills.
Croatia will benefit also from the experience of captain
Darijo Srna, 30, who can play right-back or right midfield and
is another dead ball specialst.
Having won 90 caps, Srna is one of Croatia's four
most-capped players and has former defender Dario Simic's record
of 100 games in his sights.
