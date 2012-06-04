ZAGREB, June 4 Striker Ivica Olic is out of
Croatia's Euro 2012 squad with a ruptured thigh muscle and has
been replaced by Nikola Kalinic, team officials said on Monday.
Olic picked up the injury in Saturday's 1-1 draw against
Norway in Croatia's final warm-up ahead of the June 8-July 1
tournament in Poland and Ukraine, where they have been drawn in
Group C alongside holders Spain, Italy and Ireland.
"Unfortunately, the injury turned out to be far more serious
than the initial examination had suggested and a thorough scan
showed a rupture in the right thigh," team doctor Zoran
Bajtijarevic told Croatian media.
"It came as a shock to everybody, including Olic, because
his subjective impression matched initial predictions that it
wasn't serious but he will now need up to six weeks to recover."
The Croatians open their campaign against the Irish in
Poznan on Sunday.
Coach Slaven Bilic had earlier named Kalinic as a
first-choice reserve if any of his forwards suffered an injury
and the former Blackburn Rovers striker should have litte
trouble fitting in after scoring in Croatia's 3-1 friendly win
over Estonia on May 25.
(Reporting by Zoran Milosavljevic in Belgrade, Editing by
Justin Palmer)