ZAGREB, June 5 Croatia may have been just
seconds away from the semi-finals at Euro 2008, but their
chances of emulating that success this summer in Poland and
Ukraine look remote.
The Croatians face tough Euro 2012 group stage opposition in
holders and world champions Spain, Italy and a newly resolute
Ireland.
However, they can take comfort from the way they impressively
topped a tough four years ago when they beat co-hosts Austria
in Vienna, Poland and eventual runners-up Germany.
In the quarter-finals they took the lead against Turkey in
the final minute of extra time, only to concede an equaliser
with the last kick of the game and then lose the penalty
shootout.
Their confidence dented, Croatia failed to reach the 2010
World Cup and endured a patchy Euro 2012 qualifying campaign
before gaining revenge against the Turks in a play-off.
They finished second behind Greece in their group before
producing their best performance of the campaign in a 3-0 win in
Turkey in the play-off first leg and confirmed their passage
with a goalless draw in Zagreb.
Many of the Euro 2008 squad remain and form the backbone of
the current team in which goalkeeper Stipe Pletikosa, defenders
Josip Simunic and Darijo Srna, midfielders Niko Kranjcar and
Luka Modric and are regulars in Bilic's preferred 4-4-2
formation.
Especially influential are 30-year old captain Srna and
playmaker Modric, who flourished at Tottenham Hotspur for most
of this season until he and his team faltered in the closing
stages of the campaign.
Like most Balkan teams, Croatia have plenty of natural
talent. What separates them from their regional rivals, however,
is the ability to play well under pressure.
Since gaining independence in 1992, the Croatians have
qualified for seven of nine major tournaments and stunned the
world when they reached the semi-finals of the 1998 World Cup in
France.
Coach Bilic was one of that team, which included Zvonimir
Boban, Robert Prosinecki and Davor Suker, all of whom enjoyed
impressive careers and won the Champions League.
The present generation is led by Srna, Modric and
Brazilian-born striker Eduardo da Silva, who has made a
successful return to international football after an horrific
career-threatening injury while playing for Arsenal in the
Premier League.
They possess some of that 1998 talent and guile, but may lack
adequate replacements for ageing key players. This could be a
weakness for the squad.
Bilic's team may struggle to match the Spaniards and Italy
for pace and crisp one-touch passing so they have to go all out
for the win against Ireland in their opener in Poznan on June
10.
Weaknesses exposed in the qualifier were made more obvious
in February's 3-1 home defeat by Sweden in a friendly, when AC
Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic exploited a flat defence with
deadly ease.
Croatia's build-up play is usually crafty, but against
top-level opposition it can be slow and predictable, another
weakness they must overcome.
However, when it comes to spirit and determination they are
and always have been a match for anyone in the world so if they
do fail to make it they will at least go down fighting.
