May 2 Croatia may have been just seconds away
from the last four at Euro 2008, but their chances of emulating
that success this summer in Poland and Ukraine look remote.
The Croatians face tough Euro 2012 group stage opposition in
holders and world chamnpions Spain, Italy and a newly resolute
Ireland.
Their path to the quarter-finals in 2008 was considerably
easier.
Having beaten co-hosts Austria, Poland and eventual
runners-up Germany four years ago, the Croatians took the lead
against Turkey in the final minute of extra time of a pulsating
last-eight clash in Vienna.
As thousands of Croatians celebrated, they conceded an
equaliser with the last kick of the game and then lost the
penalty shootout.
Their confidence dented, Croatia failed to reach the 2010
World Cup and endured a patchy Euro 2012 qualifying campaign
before gaining revenge against the Turks in a play-off.
They finished second behind Greece in their group before
producing their best performance of the campaign in a 3-0 win in
Turkey in the play-off first leg and confirmed their passage
with a goalless draw in Zagreb.
Many of the Euro 2008 squad remain and form the backbone of
the current team in which goalkeeper Stipe Pletikosa, defenders
Josip Simunic and Darijo Srna, midfielders Niko Krajcar and Luka
Modric and striker Ivica Olic are regulars in Bilic's preferred
4-4-2 formation.
Especially influential are 30-year old captain Srna and
playmaker Modric, who has flourished at Tottenham Hotspur fopr
most of this season until he and his team faltered in the
closing stages of the campaign.
Like most Balkan teams, Croatia have plenty of natural
talent. What separates them from their regional rivals, however,
is the ability to play well under pressure.
Since gaining independence from the former communist
Yugoslavia in 1992, the Croatians have qualified for seven of
nine major tournaments and stunned the world when they reached
the semi-finals of the 1998 World Cup in France.
Coach Bilic was one of that team, which included Zvonimir
Boban, Robert Prosinecki and Davor Suker, all of whom enjoyed
impressive careers and won the Champions League.
The present generation is led by Srna, Modric and
Brazilian-born striker Eduardo da Silva, who has made a
successful return to international football after an horrific
career-threatening injury while playing for Arsenal in the
Premier League.
They possess some of that 1998 talent and guile, but may
lack adequate replacements for ageing key players. This could be
a weakness for the squad.
Bilic's team may struggle to match the Spaniards and Italy
for pace and crisp one-touch passing. So, should they fail to
beat Ireland in their opener in Poznan on June 10, hopes of a
last eight place may be wrecked.
Weaknesses exposed in the qualifier were made more obvious
in February's 3-1 home defeat by Sweden in a friendly, when AC
Milan striker exploited a flat defence with deadly ease.
Croatia's build-up play is usually crafty, but against
top-level opposition it can be slow and predictable, another
weakness they must overcome if they are to progress by
harnessing their spirit and determination in the tournament.
