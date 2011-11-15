LONDON Nov 15 Croatia qualified for the Euro 2012 finals after beating Turkey 3-0 on aggregate in the playoffs on Tuesday.

Croatia drew 0-0 at home to the Turks in the second leg in Zagreb after winning the first leg 3-0 in Istanbul last Friday.

The finals will be held in Poland and Ukraine.