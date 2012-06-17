By Martyn Herman
| GDANSK, June 17
Croatia coach Slaven Bilic has
condemned some of his country's fans after racist behaviour
landed the Croatian Football Federation in hot water with UEFA.
Speaking on the eve of Croatia's decisive Euro 2012 Group C
match against European and world champions Spain, Bilic warned
them to stay away from the stadium.
"It's very disappointing to hear that some of our supporters
have behaved like this," Bilic told a news conference at the
Gdansk Stadium on Sunday.
"I don't like these people, I don't want these people
supporting us. We don't want them in the stadium. We are angry
with these stupid fans as well. We need to stop them forever."
Bilic, who played in England for West Ham United and Everton
and was part of the Croatia side that came third at the 1998
World Cup in France, denied that racism was endemic in Croatia.
"That's my personal opinion," he said. "I think that there
is a problem all over Europe and the world.
"But as a Croat, as a parent as a sportsman who comes from a
modern, open-minded country, I don't think there is a specific
problem in Croatia with racism. We are a tolerant society."
UEFA charged Croatia's Football Federation (HNS) for alleged
racist chants and symbols displayed by the national team's fans
during the Group C match against Italy in Poznan on Thursday.
A leading independent anti-racism organisation which is
monitoring crowds at Euro 2012 also said hundreds of Croatian
fans had racially abused Italy striker Mario Balotelli.
UEFA is investigating reports that a banana was thrown on to
the pitch in the same game, and is looking into racist chanting
during two other matches at the tournament.
Croatia will reach the quarter-finals as group winners if
they beat Spain on Monday while a draw of 2-2 or higher would
also take them through to the knockout phase.
(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Ken Ferris)