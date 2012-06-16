WARSAW, June 16 Facts and figures ahead of the
Euro 2012 Group C match between Croatia and Spain at the PGE
Arena in Gdansk on Monday (1845 GMT):
* Croatia and Spain have never met in a competitive game.
Croatia's only win in four friendlies was back in 1994 when they
beat the Spaniards 2-0 in Valencia.
* Croatia striker Mario Mandzukic, who has scored three
goals in the finals so far, has found the net five times in his
country's last five competitive matches.
* Since losing 5-1 to England in a World Cup qualifier in
October 2009, Croatia have lost a mere three of their 29
international matches.
* Spain's attacking qualities may be widely admired but
their defence deserves high praise too. In their last 16
competitive matches, the Spaniards have conceded just eight
goals and kept nine clean sheets. They have won 15 of those
matches and drawn one - a 1-1 tie with Italy in their opening
group game.
* Spain striker Fernando Torres's return to scoring form
with two goals in the 4-0 win over Ireland was overdue. His last
goals for his country go back almost two years to a qualifying
game against Liechtenstein in September 2010, when he also
scored twice in a 4-0 victory. His last in a tournament was the
winner, and only goal, in the Euro 2008 final against Germany.
* Since winning the 2008 European title, Spain have netted
four goals in a match 13 times in the 57 games played.
(Compiled by Paul Radford, Editing by Tom Pilcher)