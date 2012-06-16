WARSAW, June 16 Facts and figures ahead of the Euro 2012 Group C match between Croatia and Spain at the PGE Arena in Gdansk on Monday (1845 GMT):

* Croatia and Spain have never met in a competitive game. Croatia's only win in four friendlies was back in 1994 when they beat the Spaniards 2-0 in Valencia.

* Croatia striker Mario Mandzukic, who has scored three goals in the finals so far, has found the net five times in his country's last five competitive matches.

* Since losing 5-1 to England in a World Cup qualifier in October 2009, Croatia have lost a mere three of their 29 international matches.

* Spain's attacking qualities may be widely admired but their defence deserves high praise too. In their last 16 competitive matches, the Spaniards have conceded just eight goals and kept nine clean sheets. They have won 15 of those matches and drawn one - a 1-1 tie with Italy in their opening group game.

* Spain striker Fernando Torres's return to scoring form with two goals in the 4-0 win over Ireland was overdue. His last goals for his country go back almost two years to a qualifying game against Liechtenstein in September 2010, when he also scored twice in a 4-0 victory. His last in a tournament was the winner, and only goal, in the Euro 2008 final against Germany.

* Since winning the 2008 European title, Spain have netted four goals in a match 13 times in the 57 games played. (Compiled by Paul Radford, Editing by Tom Pilcher)