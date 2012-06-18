(Adds details)
GDANSK, June 18 Striker Fernando Torres was
again preferred to Cesc Fabregas for Spain's Euro 2012 match
against Croatia after his double in last week's 4-0 Group C win
against Ireland.
Coach Vicente del Bosque left Torres out of his starting
lineup for their opening match, a 1-1 draw against Italy, and
deployed Fabregas as a roving forward.
Fabregas netted the equaliser against the Italians and
scored Spain's fourth goal against Ireland after coming off the
bench to replace Torres.
With Torres again starting, Spain are unchanged from the
Ireland game as they seek to top the group and set up a meeting
with the runners-up from Group D featuring France, England,
Ukraine and eliminated Sweden.
Croatia coach Slaven Bilic dropped forward Nikica Jelavic to
the bench and opted to play with in-form striker Mario Mandzukic
as a lone forward in a more defensive 4-2-3-1 formation.
Teams (1845 GMT):
Croatia: 1-Stipe Pletikosa; 21-Domagoj Vida, 5-Vedran
Corluka, 13-Gordon Schildenfeld, 2-Ivan Strinic; 7-Ivan Rakitic,
8-Ognjen Vukojevic; 11-Darijo Srna, 10-Luka Modric, 6-Danijel
Pranjic; 17-Mario Mandzukic
Spain: 1-Iker Casillas; 17-Alvaro Arbeloa, 15-Sergio Ramos,
3-Gerard Pique, 18-Jordi Alba; 8-Xavi, 16-Sergio Busquets,
14-Xabi Alonso; 21-David Silva, 9-Fernando Torres, 6-Andres
Iniesta
Referee: Wolfgang Stark (Germany)
