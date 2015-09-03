NICOSIA, Sept 3 Gareth Bale's late header gave Wales a 1-0 win over Cyprus in their Euro 2016 Group B qualifier on Thursday and kept them on course for their first major finals since 1958.

Wales, who have 17 points from seven games, can clinch a place at the finals in France if they beat Israel at home on Sunday. Belgium are second on 14 after beating Bosnia 3-1.

Real Madrid forward Bale gave Cyprus keeper Antonis Georgallides no chance as he powerfully met Aaron Ramsey's cross from the right after 82 minutes.

Wales thought they had taken the lead in the 27th when David Edwards headed home a Bale cross but their joy was short-lived as Polish referee Szymon Marciniak disallowed the goal ruling that forward Hal Robson-Kanu had pushed a defender.

Cyprus, harbouring hopes of a third-place finish which brings a playoff spot, matched Wales for most of the first hour before fading but came close to an equaliser after 87 minutes when substitute Pieros Sotiriou's attempt went just wide. (Writing by Mike Collett; Editing by Ken Ferris)