NICOSIA, Sept 2 Cristiano Ronaldo scored two goals and set up another as Portugal thrashed a 10-man Cyprus side 4-0 away to stay top of Euro 2012 qualifying Group H on goal difference.

Ronaldo slotted in coolly from a penalty on 35 minutes after midfielder Sinisa Dobrasinovic had handled the ball and received a second booking.

Portugal left it late to secure the win, with captain Ronaldo sidestepping a defender near the box to create space and fire in his second in the 82nd minute with a diagonal shot. Two minutes later the forward used his speed on the left wing and set up substitute Almeida for a simple tap-in.

Winger Danny came on to complete the rout by cutting in from the left to drive in the fourth goal in injury time.

Portugal are level on 13 points with Norway, who beat Iceland 1-0 at home.