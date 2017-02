NICOSIA Oct 7 Denmark demolished Cyprus 4-1 in their Euro 2012 Group H match on Friday, grabbing all four goals in the first 22 minutes against a flat-footed home side.

Denmark moved top of the group on 16 points three ahead of Portugal who kicked off later and Norway.

Cyprus's nightmare started in the seventh minute with a fluke goal by Lars Jacobsen when the ball was deflected onto him after an attempted clearance by a Cypriot defender. Four minutes later Dennis Rommedahl found himself completely unmarked in the box and made it 2-0.

With a Cypriot defence in shambles, the visitors had no problem packing in another two goals within two minutes with Michael Krohn-Dehli, and then Rommedahl bagging his second goal of the night.

Cyprus's Andreas Avraam scored their only goal just before halftime. (Reporting by Lakis Avraamides, editing by Dave Thompson)