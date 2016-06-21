LENS, France, June 21 Goals by Burak Yilmaz and Ozan Tufan gave Turkey a 2-0 win over Czech Republic in Euro 2016 on Tuesday that secured third place in Group D and kept alive their hopes of reaching the tournament's knockout stages.

The result left Turkey on three points from as many games, behind Croatia and Spain. They must now wait for the group stage to finish and hope they go through as one of the best four third-placed teams.

Yilmaz fired the Turks ahead in the 10th minute with a fine finish at the near post after Arda Turan and Emre Mor broke down the right, with the latter squaring the ball for the striker to beat goalkeeper Petr Cech.

The Czechs missed several chances to equalise and were punished midway through the second half when Ozan Tufan drilled an unstoppable shot into the roof of the net after Selcuk Inan floated a free kick into the penalty area. (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Toby Davis)