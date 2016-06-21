Soccer-Former striker Anelka joins Dutch club as consultant
AMSTERDAM, Feb 2 Former France international Nicolas Anelka is joining Roda JC Kerkrade as a consultant for the Dutch top flight side, the club said on Thursday.
LENS, France, June 21 Goals by Burak Yilmaz and Ozan Tufan gave Turkey a 2-0 win over Czech Republic in Euro 2016 on Tuesday that secured third place in Group D and kept alive their hopes of reaching the tournament's knockout stages.
The result left Turkey on three points from as many games, behind Croatia and Spain. They must now wait for the group stage to finish and hope they go through as one of the best four third-placed teams.
Yilmaz fired the Turks ahead in the 10th minute with a fine finish at the near post after Arda Turan and Emre Mor broke down the right, with the latter squaring the ball for the striker to beat goalkeeper Petr Cech.
The Czechs missed several chances to equalise and were punished midway through the second half when Ozan Tufan drilled an unstoppable shot into the roof of the net after Selcuk Inan floated a free kick into the penalty area. (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Toby Davis)
AMSTERDAM, Feb 2 Former France international Nicolas Anelka is joining Roda JC Kerkrade as a consultant for the Dutch top flight side, the club said on Thursday.
LIBREVILLE, Feb 2 It is a script that would require a cast-iron suspension of disbelief, but film makers would have no shortage of material to document the exploits of 44-year-old goalkeeper Essam El Hadary, whose heroics helped Egypt reach the African Nations Cup final on Wednesday.
MILAN, Feb 1 AS Roma needed a penalty from 40-year-old forward Francesco Totti in the seventh minute of stoppage time to scrape past second-tier Cesena 2-1 in their Coppa Italia quarter-final on Wednesday.