* Baros struggling with thigh strain
* Rosicky trains for second straight day
WARSAW, June 5 Czech Republic striker Milan
Baros pulled out of training on Tuesday with a thigh strain,
giving his team another injury worry ahead of their opening Euro
2012 match against Russia.
Captain Tomas Rosicky, who has struggled with a calf
problem, trained for a second straight day but Baros left the
training pitch early after feeling tightness in his thigh, Czech
team doctor Petr Krejci told local media.
"He stretched his abductor muscle," Krejci told local media
as the Czechs prepare to face Russia in their opening Group A
match in Wroclaw, Poland on Friday.
Baros, the Golden Boot winner at Euro 2004, has been
earmarked by coach Michal Bilek to lead the attack at the
tournament being co-hosted by Poland and Ukraine.
The pacy former Liverpool and Aston Villa striker has only
scored three goals for the Czechs in the past two years but
Bilek lacks alternatives and Baros, at his best, has the power
to run through defences.
After playing Russia, the Czechs will face Poland and former
European champions Greece in the group stage.
(Reporting by Michael Kahn, Editing by Ken Ferris)