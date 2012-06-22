PRAGUE, June 22 Czech striker Milan Baros, who
scored 41 times in 93 appearances for his country, retired from
international football following the 1-0 Euro 2012 quarter-final
defeat by Portugal, the Czech football federation said.
Baros, the top scorer at Euro 2004 but who in recent years
was the target of fan abuse for a goal-scoring drought and his
off-field antics, was expected to retire from the national team
following the Czechs surprising run to the last eight.
The Czechs were sunk by a 79th-minute Cristiano Ronaldo goal
in Warsaw on Thursday.
"After the team's elimination from the tournament, Baros
announced in the changing room that he is finishing with the
national team," the statement from the football federation said
on Friday.
"The 30-year-old striker has been under sharp criticism for
a long time, culminating in the first Euro match against Russia
when he was substituted toward the end and some fans booed him."
While Baros bore the brunt of fan displeasure, the striker
turned in a series of solid performances at Euro 2012 and was
cheered by supporters in the match against Poland when he came
off the pitch.
A bigger loss for the team would be captain Tomas Rosicky,
who missed the Portugal game due to injury. The diminutive
Arsenal midfielder and creative force behind the Czech attack
said injuries were taking their toll and he was considering
whether to keep playing for the national team.
"I would love to continue, but on the other hand I'm not the
youngest anymore and have had problems with my fitness," he told
Arsenal's website.
"I will take time to think about it. As I say, I would love
to continue but I'm not stupid - I know I'm getting older and
have to think about what is good for me."
(Reporting by Michael Kahn, Editing by Justin Palmer)