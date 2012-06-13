By Michael Kahn
WROCLAW, Poland, June 13 Win, lose or draw at
Euro 2012, the one thing the Czech Republic soccer team can
count on is jeers and whistles from a section of fans who never
seem satisfied with the players' performance.
Although the unhappy supporters are targeting goal-shy
striker Milan Baros and coach Michal Bilek, the players say the
cat-calls affect them all.
The whistles and shouts came through loud and clear both in
the Czech's opening 4-1 loss to Russia and in their 2-1 win over
Greece.
"It is not a good feeling and we are hoping the situation
gets better," said defender Theodor Gebre Selassie. "It is not a
good feeling because we are all part of one team."
During the loss to Russia, fans chanted "Bilek out" and
whistled loudly when Baros had the ball despite the striker's
decent display in a game in which the entire team played poorly.
Baros, top scorer in Euro 2004, has not found the net in a
competitive international match since March 2011 and even that
was against lowly Liechtenstein.
His popularity sank further when local tabloids printed
unflattering party pictures.
Czech fans are not enthusiastic about Bilek and have long
questioned his tactics and line-up choices.
Bilek, who took over in 2009, said many of the thousands who
have made the short trip to Wroclaw are backing the team.
"I know I am not popular in the Czech Republic as a coach,"
Bilek said. "There is nothing I can do about it but I am more
disappointed when they shout and whistle at the players."
The coach took one step toward winning over fans with his
decision to bring on Tomas Hubschman as a defensive midfielder
against Greece and move Petr Jiracek to the wing. The two
combined to quickly score the first Czech goal.
The boo-birds might just start flying away if the team can
hold on to second place in Group A and reach the quarter-finals.
Michal Petrak, who covers Czech soccer for the daily Sport
newspaper, said what he called the nation's typically
pessimistic outlook might also explain why the fans were the
only ones at Euro 2012 jeering their own side.
"It is a bit unfair but that is the way the fans are,"
Petrak said. "If Baros starts scoring two goals a game he will
be a hero."
The Czechs take on Poland on Saturday while Russia faces
Greece in the other Group A match.
The Czechs reached the final in Euro 1996 before losing to
Germany, which remains their best performance in the
competition. The Czech Republic was once part of the
former Czechoslovakia who won the title in 1976.
(Reporting by Michael Kahn, Editing by David Ljunggren)