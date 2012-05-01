PRAGUE May 1 Czech coach Michal Bilek has taken
the first step towards silencing the critics who believed he
lacked the experience to rebuild the national side when he took
over in 2009.
Charged with qualifying for the Euro 2012 finals after
missing the last World Cup, the former international midfielder
Bilek accomplished his first mission - and now seeks tournament
success with a mixture of youngsters and ageing big names.
The Czechs face Russia, Poland and Greece in the group
stages with all their matches in Wroclaw, where Bilek hopes to
build on the playoff win against Montenegro that catapulted the
team into the tournament.
"We would like to follow up on the good end to autumn, when
I think we played well," said Bilek, who spent much of his
playing career with Czech powerhouse Sparta Prague, ahead of the
team's recent 1-1 draw with Ireland.
The hardworking former midfielder, who scored 11 times in 35
appearances for his country and played in the 1990 World Cup
finals, said he had not yet decided on a final squad, but during
the Ireland match he stuck with the core players he relied on
during the qualifiers.
Bilek, a free-kick specialist who spent a year playing in
Spain for Real Betis, paraded his coaching credentials after
winning the domestic double in his first season in charge at
Sparta Prague in 2007, but was dismissed the following year.
He later served as assistant to his national side team mate
Ivan Hasek for the Czechs and then took over after the failure
to make the 2010 World Cup.
Despite some initial bumps, Bilek ensured that the Czechs
kept up their record of qualifying for every Euro tournament
since the Czech Republic and Slovakia split in 1993.
Bilek will need to inspire the best from long-serving
national team r egulars such as Chelsea's Petr Cech, Arsenal's
Tomas Rosicky and Milan Baros, of Galatasaray in Turkey.
Also key will be emerging names such as Wolfsburg's Petr
Jiracek and Vaclav Pilar of Pilsen, players who grabbed
Champions League experience last season with domestic league
winners Pilsen.
Bilek has two more friendlies against Israel and Hungary to
prepare the Czechs for the tournament as the coach looks to
repeat the relative success of 2004, when the Czechs reached the
last four and were regarded as one of the best sides in Europe.
