By Michael Kahn
PRAGUE, June 5 Czech Republic coach Michal Bilek
has taken the first step towards silencing the critics who
believed he lacked the experience to rebuild the team when he
took over in 2009.
Charged with qualifying for the Euro 2012 finals after
missing the last World Cup, the former international midfielder
accomplished his first mission - and is now seeking success with
a mixture of youngsters and ageing big names.
The Czechs face Russia, co-hosts Poland and former European
champions Greece in Group A with all of their matches in
Wroclaw, where Bilek hopes to build on the playoff win against
Montenegro that got the team into the tournament.
"I believe we will be able to continue building on the
performances we have had recently and be able to add something
to it," Bilek said recently. "If we do these things we have a
chance to succeed at the Euros."
The hard-working former midfielder, who scored 11 goals in
35 internationals and played at the 1990 World Cup, was a
free-kick specialist who spent a year in Spain with Real Betis.
Bilek paraded his coaching credentials after winning the
domestic double in his first season in charge at Sparta Prague
in 2007, but was dismissed the following year.
He later served as assistant to his international team mate
Ivan Hasek for the Czechs and took over after their failure to
reach the 2010 World Cup finals.
Despite some initial bumps, Bilek ensured the Czechs kept up
their record of qualifying for every European Championship since
the Czech Republic and Slovakia split in 1993.
He will need to get the best out of long-serving regulars
such as Chelsea goalkeeper Petr Cech, his captain and Arsenal
midfielder Tomas Rosicky and striker Milan Baros of Galatasaray.
Also key will be emerging names such as Petr Jiracek and
Vaclav Pilar, who is set to join his international team mate at
VfL Wolfsburg. Both players got Champions League experience last
season with domestic league winners Viktoria Plzen.
The Czechs beat Israel 2-1 and lost to Hungary by the same
score in their final two warm-up games but Bilek is confident as
he looks to repeat the success of 2004 when they made the
semi-finals and were regarded as one of the best sides in
Europe.
