By Michael Kahn

WROCLAW, Poland, June 8 The Czechs will feel right at home when they face Russia on Friday as thousands of their fans make the short trip to Wroclaw to roar on the team in their opening Euro 2012 game.

Unlike many supporters from nations like England or Spain who have opted to stay home due to cost and other worries, Czechs are finding it easy to hop on a train or drive to Wroclaw.

The Czechs will also play Greece and tournament co-hosts Poland in Wroclaw's Municipal Stadium where coach Michal Bilek expects a big boost from the potential tens of thousands of supporters who could pour into the city.

"It really is an advantage," Bilek said of the location just about an hour from the border with Poland. "We will expect a big, big crowd of supporters."

Officials say Czechs snapped up all 9,000 of the tickets available to the country's football association and many more will also likely come to cheer the team on.

Special match-day trains that will deliver a few thousand Czechs for each game are already sold out but many prefer to simply make the drive on their own.

Vlasta Krnac said the short distance and ease of travelling to a country with a similar language made the decision to drive three-and-a-half hour from his hometown of Hradec Kralove an easy one.

"This tournament is better for us because it is so close," said Krnac, who was on his way to find a Czech pub with his friends before the match. "There will be a lot of fans and I think it will help the team."

With kick-off some six hours away, Czech fans wearing national team jerseys, waving flags and chanting songs filled the old town square and easily outnumbered Russian supporters.

Barbora Jindrova, the head of the UEFA-supported Czech fan information centre in Wroclaw, said she expects more Czechs to come later in the week if the initial wave of supporters finds the town affordable. Estimates for Czechs travelling to Wroclaw have ranged into the tens of thousands, she added.

"It's easy for people to come at the last minute," she said. "Beer prices are important for Czechs." (Reporting by Michael Kahn, Editing by Brian Homewood)