* Czech coach sees advantage from fans
* Short drive from border makes it easy
* Beer prices key for Czechs
By Michael Kahn
WROCLAW, Poland, June 8 The Czechs will feel
right at home when they face Russia on Friday as thousands of
their fans make the short trip to Wroclaw to roar on the team in
their opening Euro 2012 game.
Unlike many supporters from nations like England or Spain
who have opted to stay home due to cost and other worries,
Czechs are finding it easy to hop on a train or drive to
Wroclaw.
The Czechs will also play Greece and tournament co-hosts
Poland in Wroclaw's Municipal Stadium where coach Michal Bilek
expects a big boost from the potential tens of thousands of
supporters who could pour into the city.
"It really is an advantage," Bilek said of the location just
about an hour from the border with Poland. "We will expect a
big, big crowd of supporters."
Officials say Czechs snapped up all 9,000 of the tickets
available to the country's football association and many more
will also likely come to cheer the team on.
Special match-day trains that will deliver a few thousand
Czechs for each game are already sold out but many prefer to
simply make the drive on their own.
Vlasta Krnac said the short distance and ease of travelling
to a country with a similar language made the decision to drive
three-and-a-half hour from his hometown of Hradec Kralove an
easy one.
"This tournament is better for us because it is so close,"
said Krnac, who was on his way to find a Czech pub with his
friends before the match. "There will be a lot of fans and I
think it will help the team."
With kick-off some six hours away, Czech fans wearing
national team jerseys, waving flags and chanting songs filled
the old town square and easily outnumbered Russian supporters.
Barbora Jindrova, the head of the UEFA-supported Czech fan
information centre in Wroclaw, said she expects more Czechs to
come later in the week if the initial wave of supporters finds
the town affordable. Estimates for Czechs travelling to Wroclaw
have ranged into the tens of thousands, she added.
"It's easy for people to come at the last minute," she said.
"Beer prices are important for Czechs."
(Reporting by Michael Kahn, Editing by Brian Homewood)