UPDATE 2-Soccer-Higuain fires Juventus past Cagliari, Roma beat Crotone
* Roma had earlier beaten Crotone to temporarily close the gap
WARSAW, June 21 The Czech Republic were level at 0-0 with Portugal who came closest to scoring when Ronaldo hit the post after a fine piece of skill at the end of the opening 45 minutes in the first Euro 2012 quarter-final on Thursday.
Both sides enjoyed bright moments, with the Czechs prompted by the lively Petr Jiracek and Portugal looking to release their dangerous captain Ronaldo at every opportunity.
The winger failed to connect cleanly with an overhead kick to the delight of the Czech fans and fired a powerful 35-metre free kick well wide but almost scored after turning brilliantly before planting a firm shot against the post from a tight angle.
Nani and Miguel Veloso were booked for over-zealous tackles as tempers flared in a humid atmosphere under the closed roof at the National Stadium and the Portuguese suffered another blow when striker Helder Postiga was forced off with an injury. (Reporting by Ed Osmond; Editing by Ken Ferris)
Feb 12 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Portuguese championship matches on Sunday Sunday, February 12 Boavista 1 Braga 1 Nacional 1 Belenenses 1 Moreirense 2 Sporting 3 Saturday, February 11 CD Tondela 0 CD Feirense 1 Estoril 2 Pacos de Ferreira 1 Vitoria Guimaraes 0 Porto 2 Vitoria Setubal 0 GD Chaves 0 Friday, February 10 Benfica 3 FC Arouca 0
Feb 12 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Colombian championship Liga Aguila I matches on Sunday Sunday, February 12 Jaguares 0 La Equidad 2 Once Caldas 0 Deportivo Cali 2 Saturday, February 11 America 3 Atletico Junior 1 Envigado 0 Santa Fe 1 Alianza Petrolera 2 Tolima 1 Atletico Huila 2 Independiente Medellin 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 La Equidad