* Czechs on brink of Euro 2012
* Rosicky in fine form for hosts
PRAGUE, Nov 11 A Tomas Rosicky-inspired
Czech Republic beat Montenegro 2-0 in a Euro 2012 playoff first
leg on Friday, putting the hosts firmly in the driving seat to
qualify for the tournament in Poland and Ukraine.
The Czechs dominated possession but could not break down the
Montenegro defence until the 63rd minute when Vaclav Pilar
collected a pass at the edge of the penalty area from playmaker
Rosicky and rifled a shot home.
The home side continued to press and Tomas Sivok grabbed the
second goal in stoppage time after another assist from Rosicky.
"We beat a very tough opponent, and we are of course very
satisfied," Czech coach Michal Bilek told reporters.
"I am very pleased with the effort that the players gave and
we have to repeat it (in the away leg) on Tuesday."
Arsenal's Rosicky gave Montenegro trouble all night and
created a number of chances for the Czechs, who got a pre-game
boost when goalkeeper Petr Cech decided to play with a specially
designed mask after breaking his nose at the weekend.
Cech was forced to make a few saves at the start of the
second half but for most of the game the Czechs kept Montenegro
at bay and forced them into long-range efforts at goal.
Bilek made a few changes to the side, including leaving
striker Milan Baros on the bench, but the strategy paid off.
The Czechs, who won the tournament in 1976 as
Czechoslovakia, travel to Podgorica for the return leg.
(Reporting by Michael Kahn and Roman Gazdik, Editing by Mark
Meadows)