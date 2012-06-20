By Justin Palmer
WARSAW, June 20 Czech Republic captain Tomas
Rosicky is hopeful of featuring in his side's Euro 2012
quarter-final with Portugal on Thursday after his Achilles
injury showed signs of improvement, the player said on
Wednesday.
Playmaker Rosicky missed the Czech's final Group A game
against Poland, returning to Prague for treatment before
rejoining the squad.
"After training the chance of me starting tomorrow is
bigger," Rosicky told a news conference at the National Stadium.
"I have trained today but we will have to see tomorrow if I
am able to play. We will decide on how the injury reacts."
The midfielder has been having intensive treatment since
injuring his foot in the second group match against Greece. He
was replaced in that game by Daniel Kolar in the creative role
behind Milan Baros.
The Czechs reached the last eight as Group A winners,
rebounding from an opening 4-1 defeat by Russia to beat Greece
and co-hosts Poland.
