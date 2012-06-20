WARSAW, June 20 Czech Republic captain Tomas Rosicky is hopeful of featuring in his side's Euro 2012 quarter-final with Portugal on Thursday after his Achilles injury showed signs of improvement, the player said on Wednesday.

Playmaker Rosicky missed the Czech's final Group A game against Poland, returning to Prague for treatment before rejoining the squad.

"After training the chance of me starting tomorrow is bigger," Rosicky told a news conference at the National Stadium.

"I have trained today but we will have to see tomorrow if I am able to play. We will decide on how the injury reacts."

The midfielder has been having intensive treatment since injuring his foot in the second group match against Greece. He was replaced in that game by Daniel Kolar in the creative role behind Milan Baros.

The Czechs reached the last eight as Group A winners, rebounding from an opening 4-1 defeat by Russia to beat Greece and co-hosts Poland. (Editing by Martyn Herman)