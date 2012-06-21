By Mitch Phillips
WARSAW, June 21 On this evidence the Czech
Republic could play a dozen quarter-finals and still not produce
the number of goal attempts that Cristiano Ronaldo managed on
his own in another display of awesome authority by the Portugal
skipper.
In a crushingly one-sided Euro 2012 quarter-final, Ronaldo's
79th-minute header sent Portugal into a last-four meeting with
Spain or France and yet again ensured his name would be in the
headlines.
His third goal of the tournament helped him to another fully
deserved man of the match award, though there is class oozing
throughout this Portugal side.
Raul Meireles and Joao Moutinho, who set up the goal with a
sweet cross, were a constant supply route from midfield, as was
overlapping fullback Joao Pereira.
Nani had another good game, switching wings with Ronaldo to
keep the Czechs on their toes, while the defenders were virtual
spectators such was the paucity of the Czechs' attacking
ambition after a relatively positive opening 15 minutes
Ronaldo, though, as so often, was the central character in
the drama.
Even when being criticised earlier in the tournament he was
always demanding the ball and now he is on a hot streak he is
even more insistent.
Many hugely talented players have graced the European
Championship over the years but few surely who combined the
remarkable skill with the often over-looked work ethic of the
29-year-old Portuguese captain.
Minute after minute, week after week, year after year, he
sets off on his lung-busting runs into space or into the box.
On most occasions his efforts prove fruitless but though he
is quick to show his annoyance if the delivery does not match
his expectations, his head does not drop for long and in the
next attack you can be sure he will be giving his all to be on
the end of it.
After a first-half short on thrills he woke the crowd up
with an attempted overhead kick that went just wide then struck
the post after bringing a 30-metre Meireles pass down on his
chest and swivelling 180 degrees with the ball glued to his toe
in a lovely piece of skill.
FOUR FINGERS
Five minutes into the second half he hit a post again with a
free kick, holding up four fingers of frustration to indicate
the number of times he has hit the woodwork in the tournament.
Czech full back Theodor Gebre Selassie had worked tirelessly
to try to stay in touch with the world's most expensive
footballer and claimed some notable victories in his one-on-one
battles.
However, many a defender has been heading towards fulltime
thinking he has done a job on Ronaldo, only to find himself
hanging his head as his rival runs off celebrating.
Gebre Selassie was better positioned when Moutinho delivered
his right-wing cross but Ronaldo's nose for a goal got him
moving first and he nipped in front of his marker.
Once in place he made no mistake, heading into the ground
and beyond Petr Cech for his 35th goal in 94 internationals.
Eusebio, who inspired Portugal to the 1966 World Cup
semi-finals, and 127-cap Luis Figo, who captained them to the
same stage of the 2006 tournament, hugged in the crowd when
Ronaldo struck.
The "Black Pearl" and the leader of the "golden generation"
are both held in special esteem in their homeland but Ronaldo
could yet have a pedestal all to himself if his goals take them
all the way to lifting a major trophy for the first time.
