PLZEN, Czech Republic Nov 16 The Czech Republic fought back to beat Iceland 2-1 in their Euro 2016 qualifier on Sunday with a Pavel Kaderabek header and an own goal giving the home side four wins out of four in Group A.

The Czechs pressed from the start but Iceland grabbed the lead in the ninth minute when a long throw-in caught Czech goalkeeper Petr Cech stranded off his line punching the ball high into the air before Birkir Bjarnason headed the ball back from the touch line to Ragnar Sigurdsson, who headed home.

The Czechs pulled level in added time at the end of the first half when Daniel Pudil got on the end of a free-kick and centred for Pavel Kaderabek who headed home.

It was the first goal Iceland had conceded during after three straight wins from the start of the campaign.

The home side then scored a desperately fortunate winner in the 61st minute when Jaroslav Plasil's cross from the touch line deflected off the leg of Jon Dadi Bodvarsson and then bounced off the leg of Iceland keeper Hannes Halldorsson flying into the net.

