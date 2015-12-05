Dec 5 Czech Republic factbox before the draw for the Euro 2016 finals in Paris on Dec. 12:

Seeding Pot for the draw:

Pot Three

How They Qualified:

The surprise-package Czech Republic finished top of Group A with seven wins, a draw and one defeat. The Czechs, who beat the Netherlands home and away, breezed through the qualifying campaign after failing to reach the 2014 World Cup in Brazil and qualified just a few months after their greatest ever player, Josef Masopust, died in June, aged 84.

Coach Pavel Vrba:

Vrba, who turns 52 on Dec. 6, reinvigorated a sputtering Czech side when he took over at the start of 2014 after they missed out on the World Cup.

The former Czech league player, who led Viktoria Plzen to two domestic titles and into the Champions League for the first time, has implemented his philosophy for attack-minded football with tough-tackling midfielders not afraid to move the ball up the pitch.

He has also injected fresh blood into the national team, including Borek Dockal, whose four goals made him their top scorer in the qualifying stages.

Czech Republic's prospects:

While finding a reliable goalscorer and striker able to put fear into opposing defences has been an issue in recent years, the emergence of midfielder Dockal has made the Czechs a more complete side in attack.

A number of key players from the team that reached the Euro 2012 quarter-finals also remain to give the Czechs a mix of youth and experience.

If Tomas Rosicky, who has not played for Arsenal since May, can regain his fitness to pull the strings in midfield and Petr Cech puts in his usual steady performance in goal, the Czechs could make some noise at this year's tournament.

Previous Tournaments

The Czechs have qualified for every European Championship since they began competing as an independent country in 1994. The nation of 10 million people won the tournament as Czechoslovakia in 1976, were runners-up to Germany in 1996 and reached the semi-finals in 2004.

As Czech Republic: 1996 runners-up; 2000 group stage; 2004 semi-finals; 2008 group stage; 2012 quarter-finals

William Hill odds to win Euro 2016

66/1 (Compiled by Michael Kahn in Prague; editing by Mike Collett)