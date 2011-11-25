PRAGUE, Nov 25 Factbox on Euro 2012
finalists Czech Republic ahead of the draw for the finals in
Kiev on Dec. 2:
Qualified: Finished as runners-up in Group I to qualify for
the playoffs in which they beat Montenegro 3-0 on aggregate to
reach the finals.
P W D L GF GA Pts
Spain 8 8 0 0 26 6 24
Czech Republic 8 4 1 3 12 8 13
Scotland 8 3 2 3 9 10 11
Lithuania 8 1 2 5 4 13 5
Lichtenstein 8 1 1 6 3 17 4
Results:
2010
Sept 7 Lithuania H Lost 0-1
Oct 8 Scotland H Won 1-0 (Hubnik)
Oct 12 Liechtenstein A Won 2-0 (Necid, Vaclav
Kadlec)
2011
March 25 Spain A Lost 1-2 (Plasil)
March 29 Liechtenstein H Won 2-0 (Baros, Michal
Kadlec)
Sept 3 Scotland A Drew 2-2 (Plasil, Michal
Kadlec)
Oct 7 Spain H Lost 0-2
Oct 11 Lithuania A Won 4-1 (Michal Kadlec 2,
Rezek 2)
Playoff:
Nov 11 Montenegro H Won 2-0 (Pilar,
Sivok)
Nov 15 Montenegro A Won 1-0 (Jiracek)
Leading scorer in qualifiers (including playoff): Michal
Kadlec (4 goals)
Previous European Championship Record:
(as Czechoslovakia from 1960-80)
Appearances: (7) 1960, 1976, 1980, 1996, 2000, 2004, 2008
European Championship Honours: Winners 1976
Runners-up 1996
Semi-finalists 2004
FIFA World Ranking (Nov 2011): 33rd
Draw for 2012:
Allocated in Pot 4 with Denmark, France and Ireland
Pot 1: Spain, Netherlands, Ukraine, Poland
Pot 2: Germany, Italy, England, Russia
Pot 3: Croatia, Greece, Portugal, Sweden
Pot 4: Denmark, France, Czech Republic, Ireland
Coach: Michal Bilek
Captain: Tomas Rosicky
Prospects: The Czechs have an excellent European
Championship record, either as Czechoslovakia or as an
independent nation, but they scraped into the Euro 2012 playoffs
from their qualifying group.
Their experience was a telling factor in a 3-0 aggregate
defeat of Montenegro which earned them a berth in the finals.
Although they have overachieved as the tournament's dark
horses several times, reaching the knockout stages in next
year's tournament may be a tall order for a team lacking world
class talent in most positions.
Czech hopes of progressing to the quarter-finals rest on
goalkeeper Peter Cech, captain Tomas Rosicky and a kind draw
which could put them in the same group with fellow eastern
European rivals Poland, Russia and Croatia.
