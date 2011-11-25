PRAGUE, Nov 25 Factbox on Euro 2012 finalists Czech Republic ahead of the draw for the finals in Kiev on Dec. 2:

Qualified: Finished as runners-up in Group I to qualify for the playoffs in which they beat Montenegro 3-0 on aggregate to reach the finals.

P W D L GF GA Pts Spain 8 8 0 0 26 6 24 Czech Republic 8 4 1 3 12 8 13 Scotland 8 3 2 3 9 10 11 Lithuania 8 1 2 5 4 13 5 Lichtenstein 8 1 1 6 3 17 4

Results:

2010 Sept 7 Lithuania H Lost 0-1 Oct 8 Scotland H Won 1-0 (Hubnik) Oct 12 Liechtenstein A Won 2-0 (Necid, Vaclav Kadlec) 2011 March 25 Spain A Lost 1-2 (Plasil) March 29 Liechtenstein H Won 2-0 (Baros, Michal Kadlec) Sept 3 Scotland A Drew 2-2 (Plasil, Michal

Kadlec) Oct 7 Spain H Lost 0-2 Oct 11 Lithuania A Won 4-1 (Michal Kadlec 2, Rezek 2)

Playoff: Nov 11 Montenegro H Won 2-0 (Pilar, Sivok) Nov 15 Montenegro A Won 1-0 (Jiracek)

Leading scorer in qualifiers (including playoff): Michal Kadlec (4 goals)

Previous European Championship Record:

(as Czechoslovakia from 1960-80)

Appearances: (7) 1960, 1976, 1980, 1996, 2000, 2004, 2008

European Championship Honours: Winners 1976

Runners-up 1996

Semi-finalists 2004

FIFA World Ranking (Nov 2011): 33rd

Draw for 2012:

Allocated in Pot 4 with Denmark, France and Ireland

Pot 1: Spain, Netherlands, Ukraine, Poland

Pot 2: Germany, Italy, England, Russia

Pot 3: Croatia, Greece, Portugal, Sweden

Pot 4: Denmark, France, Czech Republic, Ireland

Coach: Michal Bilek

Captain: Tomas Rosicky

Prospects: The Czechs have an excellent European Championship record, either as Czechoslovakia or as an independent nation, but they scraped into the Euro 2012 playoffs from their qualifying group.

Their experience was a telling factor in a 3-0 aggregate defeat of Montenegro which earned them a berth in the finals.

Although they have overachieved as the tournament's dark horses several times, reaching the knockout stages in next year's tournament may be a tall order for a team lacking world class talent in most positions.

Czech hopes of progressing to the quarter-finals rest on goalkeeper Peter Cech, captain Tomas Rosicky and a kind draw which could put them in the same group with fellow eastern European rivals Poland, Russia and Croatia. (Reporting by Zoran Milosavljevic, editing by Justin Palmer)