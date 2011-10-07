(Adds Soccer tag to headline)
PRAGUE Oct 7 European champions Spain dented
the Czech Republic's hopes of claiming a Euro 2012 playoff spot
in Group I with a comfortable 2-0 win thanks to goals by Juan
Mata and Xabi Alonso on Friday.
The win for Spain, who had already qualified for the finals,
has left the Czechs two points ahead of Scotland but having
played a game more. They must now hope the Scots, who visit
Liechtenstein on Saturday and Spain next Tuesday, drop points.
World champions Spain took an early lead when Mata latched
onto a through ball and slotted past goalkeeper Petr Cech and
they doubled their advantage after 23 minutes when David Silva
found Xabi Alonso unmarked in the box to score.
The Czechs had few chances and put themselves under more
pressure in the 67th minute when Tomas Huebscham was sent off
for a rough tackle on Alonso who had to leave the pitch.
(Reporting by Michael Kahn, Editing by Ken Ferris)