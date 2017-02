PRAGUE Nov 11 Czech Republic beat Montenegro 2-0 in a Euro 2012 playoff first leg on Friday, putting the hosts firmly in the driving seat to qualify for the tournament in Poland and Ukraine. The Czechs dominated possession but could not break down the Montenegro defence until the 63rd minute when Vaclav Pilar collected a pass at the edge of the penalty area from playmaker Tomas Rosicky and rifled a shot home.

Tomas Sivok grabbed the second in stoppage time.

Rosicky gave Montenegro trouble all night and created a number of chances for the Czechs, who got a pre-game boost when goalkeeper Petr Cech decided to play with a specially designed mask after breaking his nose at the weekend.

The Czechs, who won the tournament in 1976 as Czechoslavakia, will travel to Podgorica four days later for the return leg. (Reporting by Michael Kahn, Editing by Mark Meadows)