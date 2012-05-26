PRAGUE May 26 A stoppage-time goal from David Lafata gave the Czech Republic a 2-1 win over Israel in a friendly in Austria on Saturday as the Czechs continued their preparations for Euro 2012.

Striker Milan Baros, struggling for form for some time, put the Czechs ahead from the penalty spot in the 17th minute after being pulled down by Israel goalkeeper Ariel Harosh.

The Israelis, who failed to qualify for Euro 2012, levelled at the end of the first half when the unmarked Etey Shechter headed home from about 12 metres.

The Czechs increased the pressure towards the end of the second half with Vladimir Darida shooting against the post.

Lafata then sealed victory following a corner kick with a 15-metre strike helped by a deflection off a defender.

The Czechs fielded a depleted team, missing goalkeeper Petr Cech and midfielder Tomas Rosicky who is recovering from a calf injury but should be ready for the next friendly against Hungary on June 2.

They face hosts Poland, Russia and Greece in their group in Wroclaw in southern Poland. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka, editing by Ed Osmond)