WROCLAW, June 9 Disappointed Czech Republic players shook off their 4-1 Euro 2012 defeat by Russia and said on Saturday they would refocus for their remaining Group A matches.

Russia produced an inspired display of counter-attacking football to overwhelm their opponents in Wroclaw on Friday.

Captain Tomas Rosicky said the Czechs could not afford to panic and would draw inspiration from do-or-die qualifying matches that put them through to the tournament in Poland and Ukraine.

"It was a huge loss for us but this is no time to panic," Rosicky said after training. "The team know the situation we are in and have a similar experience from qualifying."

Rosicky, who appeared to limp during the game but said his injured calf was fine, said Russia's decision to sit back and wait to counter-attack caught the Czechs by surprise.

The Czechs started the game the better, controlling possession until a quick break after 15 minutes gave Russia a the lead.

"Defensively we were poor and we didn't react to the counter-attack," he said. "It was a good tactic."

Other players said the team would have to play more intelligently and not lose possession so often, but echoed Rosicky's view they could reach the knockout stage.

"Today we are disappointed and will try to forget about the game with Russia," said midfielder Tomas Huebschman. "This is not the first time we have been in this position."

The Czechs face Greece in Wroclaw on Tuesday and face co-hosts Poland in the same city on June 16. (Reporting by Michael Kahn, Editing by Justin Palmer)