* Czechs win Group A to qualify for last eight
* Wasteful co-hosts go out of the tournament
* Czech midfielder Jiracek strikes late winner
(Adds quotes)
By Michael Kahn
WROCLAW, June 16 Poland slumped out of Euro 2012
on Saturday after losing 1-0 to the Czech Republic who reached
the quarter-finals as Group A winners after a game in which the
co-hosts will rue a host of missed chances.
The Czechs, without injured captain Tomas Rosicky, took the
lead in the 72nd minute when Petr Jiracek collected a pass from
Milan Baros and cut inside a defender before slotting past
keeper Przemyslaw Tyton for his second goal of the tournament.
The Czechs advance with Greece, who upset Russia 1-0 in
Warsaw, and will play the runners-up of Group B.
"We did what we could do. I don't know how to explain the
fact that in one game boys played like they were fired up while
in the second game they didn't. It is the end of this great
adventure," said Poland coach Franciszek Smuda.
Captain Jakub Blaszczykowski added: "All in all we had great
moments during this tournament and all we can say is 'thanks'.
This is the kind of a moment, when one needs to say we need to
move on, rethink everything, but this experience is essential."
MISSED CHANCES
The co-hosts, roared on by the crowd and needing a win to go
through, started the game at a furious pace and will regret
their profligacy after missing several chances to go ahead.
The Czechs were fortunate when a sloppy back pass left
striker Robert Lewandowski with a chance but he skewed his
effort off target under pressure from Theodor Gebre Selassie.
Clearly missing their playmaker Rosicky, the Czechs
eventually settled down after a nervy opening 15 minutes and
began putting the Polish defence under pressure with Vaclav
Pilar providing a threat down the wing most of the night.
The Czechs started the second half strongly knowing they
needed a goal to book a quarter-final ticket with Pilar causing
all sorts of headaches with his runs at the Polish backline.
The pressure finally paid off with midfielder Jiracek's neat
finish into the bottom corner of the net following a swift
counter-attack after a pass from much-criticised forward Baros
who played his best game of the tournament so far.
Poland frantically poured forward in search of an equaliser
to keep their hopes alive but the Czechs defended in waves and
held on to advance to the last eight.
(Reporting by Michael Kahn, Additional reporting by Dagmara
Leszkowicz; Editing by Ken Ferris)