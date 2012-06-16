By Patrick Graham
WROCLAW, June 16
WROCLAW, June 16 There is a famous Polish
cartoon of a group of knights returning from battle, broken and
defeated. One says to the others: "Enough of these damn moral
victories."
It is a national theme, which returned to haunt the Euro
2012 co-hosts in a tame exit from the tournament on Saturday.
Brave and well-balanced in draws with Greece and Russia
which belied their status as the tournament's lowest-ranked
side, Franciszek Smuda's men had done enough to suggest the home
support should drive them to victory against a young Czech
Republic side.
But once their southern neighbours had ridden out a barrage
of shots in the first 15 minutes, they did not have the guile,
class or, dare one say it, character to progress.
As it was in Switzerland and Austria four years ago, the
tournament will be weaker for the hosts' early departure.
Smuda, who set his team up perfectly to defend and counter
against a slick Russian side, had given chapter and verse on how
he could play the same game against a Czech team he insisted
would not be able to restrain itself from attacking.
But after a handful of errors from a much-criticised Czech
backline had offered some early hope, sticking with three
essentially defensive central midfielders left the Poles' main
striker Robert Lewandowski too isolated.
The lack of pressure high up the pitch allowed the Czechs to
keep the ball for long periods and when Smuda finally switched
to a more attacking 4-4-2, the visitors picked off a tiring
defence denied the protection of the extra holding midfielder.
It was all too much for the thousands of fans who had
bounced into the ground calling for "Victory, Poles, only
victory will do".
NO DRIVE
Two decades of toil have given Poles prosperity most could
never imagine under communism and Euro 2012 in many ways has
been a coming out party for a nation whose population is almost
as big as that in Spain or England.
Football, however, has not rewarded them in kind and
Saturday was supposed to change that but didn't.
As against Greece, when the game went awry Poland could not
find the drive to turn it around and captain Jakub
Blaszczykowski was unable to conjure up another wonder goal to
match his effort against Russia.
That inability to respond will weigh on the minds of the
thousands who headed off to Wroclaw's bars and clubs to drown
their sorrows, although the backlash Smuda faces will have been
diluted by the news that his contract is not being renewed.
Why did attacking midfielders Adrian Mierzejewski and Kamil
Grosicki not start against Greece - or at least not come on in
the second half. Why did they not start on Saturday?
After the Greece game the coach, who prides himself on being
his own man, said: "I have to do things my way and I always come
out smelling of roses".
Not tonight.
